Driver extracted from vehicle after crash in Northfield
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Emergency crews extracted a driver from a wrecked car after it crashed into a pole at the intersection of Tilton and New roads Monday night.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, finding a driver entrapped in a vehicle that split in half from impact, the Northfield Volunteer Fire Company said Tuesday.

A medevac helicopter was summoned due to the anticipated extraction time, but was recalled once the driver was removed from the wreckage.

Crews remained at the intersection until 1 a.m. Tuesday to clear the scene of hazards.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Breaking News