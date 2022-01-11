Driver extracted from vehicle after crash in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Emergency crews extracted a driver from a wrecked car after it crashed into a pole at the intersection of Tilton and New roads Monday night.
First responders were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, finding a driver entrapped in a vehicle that split in half from impact, the Northfield Volunteer Fire Company said Tuesday.
A medevac helicopter was summoned due to the anticipated extraction time, but was recalled once the driver was removed from the wreckage.
Crews remained at the intersection until 1 a.m. Tuesday to clear the scene of hazards.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
