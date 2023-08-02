LOWER TOWNSHIP — A moving truck crashed into a mobile home at a local campground after the driver accidentally applied her foot to the wrong pedal, police said Wednesday.
The U-Haul struck the home at Sun Retreats Cape May Wildwood off Route 9 on Tuesday. The vehicle then caught fire, police said in a news release.
The structure was deemed unlivable by an inspector, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The home's tenants were said to be moved to a different campsite by staff and didn't need assistance from the Red Cross.
A woman told police her daughter had asked her to move the truck about "five feet up," according to the crash report. While moving the vehicle, the woman mistakenly used the acceleration pedal, believing it to be the brake, and sent the truck into the home.
The daughter purportedly tried to warn her mother before the truck struck the building, police said.
