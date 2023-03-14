MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A motorist driving through the township died car crash early on Sunday morning.
State Police were called to the area of milepost 2.6 on Route 644 at 3:53 a.m., Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Troopers arrived to find a Mercedes-Benz had ran off the road, struck multiple trees and came back into the roadway before overturning and bursting into flames, Curry said.
The fire fully engulfed the vehicle, Curry said.
The driver, whose identity was not available on Tuesday, was fatally injured.
Crash investigators determined the Mercedes was traveling eastbound when the crash happened.
People are also reading…
The crash remains under investigation on Tuesday, and no other information was available.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.