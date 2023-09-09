MILLVILLE — Danny McGuigan climbed out of his 1991 Nissan 180SX and wiped the sweat from his eyes.

“Man, it’s hot out there!” he said, unzipping his fire suit.

It was in the low 90s on Saturday afternoon at FuelFest at New Jersey Motorsports Park. So, it was safe to imagine it was a lot hotter out on the racetrack.

McGuigan had just gotten done doing his fifth lap around the road course, which was open all day for drifting — a controlled skid in which the front tires are turned in the opposite direction of the skid.

“It’s a little bit hectic (out there), but the track is really cool,” said McGuigan, of Pennsauken, Camden County, and who just turned 29. “It’s not a track you get to drift normally, so it was nice treat for everyone.”

FuelFest, in its fifth year doing global events, also featured “Fast and Furious” movie franchise stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson. Walker was seen walking around and taking photos with fans before a meet-and-greet.

A few replica cars featured in the movie series were on display as a photo opportunity for fans, including a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T driven by Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, in the franchise.

Shane Miller, 43, of Cumberland County, poked his head inside the Charger. That was one of the reasons he was at FuelFest, a one-day event.

“And all the exotic cars,” he said. “The normal Hondas and stuff like that, we see all the time. But all the exotic stuff, that’s cool.”

Miller’s friend Josh Scythes said seeing cars like the Charger is what makes FuelFest worth it to the casual fan. Scythes, 42, of Millville, was there with his 4-year-old daughter, Isabella.

“She’s into it a little bit,” Scythes said. “We’re actually going to race (remote control) cars after this.”

FuelFest blended the movie franchise with drifting and ride-alongs, live music, culture and more. This year’s show featured more than 600 custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks.

McGuigan participated in the drift exhibitions, which were among the racing events planned for the day. He said those who wanted to participate had to be experienced in drifting, and their cars had to be able to handle the track.

“There were a lot of Nissans, a lot of BMWs, a lot of the stuff you see at a regular drift event,” he said. “There were some cool stuff, too, like Corvettes and (Nissan) 350 Zs.”

Before McGuigan drove his Nissan back to his tented area, his father, Kevin, and Kevin's fiancée, Patty Magro, were enjoying the shade and taking in the scenery.

Drifting and cars are Danny’s hobby, Kevin said, who added he has enjoyed going to these events with his son, learning the sport and enjoying the friendly atmosphere.

“It’s like a melting pot here. Different cultures,” said Kevin, 66. “You see a lot of people in my situation where I’m the older father with the son (racing, and I’m) just walking around.”

Kevin McGuigan and Magro enjoyed checking out the different cars and the good food, and Magro planned to buy a T-shirt from the event if she saw one she liked.

“This is my first time coming to one of these,” said Magro, 66. “I don’t mind it. My father was a big race car guy, would race cars and all of that. It’s fun to look at all the cars.”

Hundreds of cars were on display. Many had their hoods up to show off their engines. Others featured unique designs or the owner’s favorite fictional characters, from Lightning McQueen to the Joker.

Bryan Jarmusch likes to keep his setup simple. He and fiancee Amanda Rose found some shade under umbrellas, sitting behind Jarmusch’s grey 2016 BMW M4 Competition.

Jarmusch, 31, has been into cars for more than 15 years, and Rose got into the hobby about five years ago through her fiancé. The couple, who live in Pemberton, Burlington County, love to work on and build cars together.

Jarmusch’s BMW cost about $82,000, and he has added another $10,000 in modifications so far, with plans to do more over time.

“There’s a lot of bonding,” Jarmusch said, “especially something that can be as frustrating as vehicles. It’s nice to have the support in house, someone who understands.”

Rose, 31, is working on rebuilding her own BMW E46 M3, stripping it all the way down and building it back up.

“Currently, I’m in the market for a new shift knob,” Rose said, who plans to check out some of the ones for sale at one of the vendor tents.

Rose was a big fan of Saturday’s layout, especially with how much care organizers took into making it safe for car owners and spectators.

There was a policy in place for show car owners that once it’s parked, it must remained parked until the end of the event. That prevented a ton of traffic where people walked as well as protected the tens of millions of dollars total in cars on display.

Jarmush said these cars are a way for drivers to express themselves, so protecting that was important to he and Rose.

“It’s all personalization that’s an extension of you,” he said. “So when you sink that time, that money, that effort into building an extension of yourself to then have it wrecked at a local meet because some kid wants to show off, it’s heartbreaking.”

Note: A portion of proceeds Saturday will benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit formed by the late actor Paul Walker and continued on by his brother, Cody.

Reach Out WorldWide was founded in 2010 after an earthquake devastated Haiti. The organization’s mission is to fill the gap in the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.