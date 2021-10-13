Dredging underway on Nantuxent Creek

Dredging work has begun on Nantuxent Creek in Cumberland County, the state Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The $1.6 million project will restore channels to a safe and navigable depth and restore endangered species habitat, the DOT said in a news release.

The project will dredge the State Channel in Nantuxent Creek to allow for safe navigation in and out of the port at Money Island in Downe Township. It also will restore a section of shoreline to serve as essential habitat for endangered species, the DOT said.

The project is underway and will continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week through November, the DOT said. An estimated 40,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the channel, which will be dredged to a depth of 9 feet at low tide with an allowable overdredge of 1 foot.

Large storm events, such as Superstorm Sandy in 2012, have caused extensive damage to the Money Island shoreline and deposited large quantities of sediment, which has narrowed the channel, the DOT said.