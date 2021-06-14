 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dredging begins on Absecon Creek
0 comments
top story

Dredging begins on Absecon Creek

{{featured_button_text}}
TACKLE WAR

View of Absecon Creek, Wednesday April 15, 2015. 

 Michael Ein

A project to dredge Absecon Creek has begun, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. 

The work is part of a $6.3 million project to restore navigation to Absecon Creek after storms, most notably Superstorm Sandy in 2014, caused large amounts of sediment to settle in the channel making it unsafe for boaters at all tides, according to the agency.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Use of the channel during the dredging may be limited during the project, although full channel closures are not expected at the moment, according to the DEP.

Contractors have been working since May 11 placing pipeline in and near the channel, which will be both submerged and floating, in preparation for the dredging operation.

The actual dredging is expected to begin in July and continue 12-hours-a-day, six-days-a-week, Monday to Saturday, through the end of November 2021. An estimated 70,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed and channel will be dredged to a depth of six feet at low tide.

The pipeline will be used to pump sediment to the Gateway Dredged Material Management Facility.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the weirdest things we've left on the Moon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News