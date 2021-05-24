DRBA study finds Cape May ferry provides positive economic impact in region

CAPE MAY — Findings from a study of the Cape May–Lewes Ferry found that every $1 invested yields $20 of economic activity in South Jersey and Southern Delaware.

The Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA), which operates the ferry, released the findings of the report, titled “The Power of Twenty,” on Monday.

“We retained an independent consulting group to take an objective look at the ferry’s influence on the local economies of South Jersey and Southern Delaware, the areas directly served by the ferry system,” said Thomas J. Cook, DRBA executive director. “The study determined that the Delaware Bay ferry service had a substantial positive impact. To put it bluntly, the region would lose 4,130 jobs, $152 million in wages, and $236 million in regional value added benefits if the Cape May–Lewes Ferry did not exist.”

The study included tax revenue, tourism expenditures and local infrastructure support.

“The economic effects are even more remarkable when you take into consideration that the Cape May-Lewes Ferry operates without any taxpayer support,” Cook said. “All ferry operations are funded through ticket sales, concessions, and investments made by the Authority.”