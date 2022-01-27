DRBA approves new fare structure for Cape May-Lewes Ferry

Delaware River and Bay Authority commissioners unanimously approved a new fare schedule for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry on Thursday in New Castle, Delaware.
The proposed fare schedule is projected to generate about $132,000 while providing reduced rates for families with children and discounting fares for first responders, the DRBA said in a news release. The new fare structure will become effective April 1.
From April to October, all vehicle fares will increase by $2. Return-trip value fares will remain unchanged, providing a more than 18% discount compared to one-way fares.
In-season child rates will be lowered by $1, while all other passenger fares will remain unchanged. Passenger and shuttle fares have not increased since 2009.
Other changes:
- Create a new fare category for scooters that is one-half of the two-wheel motorbike fare.
- Implement a Rewards Member program.
- Make permanent a “Blue and Red” discounted rate (-$2 per trip) implemented for first responders in 2019.
- Implement a “no-show” fee of $10 and increase the reservation cancellation fee by $1.
“Overall, the goal is to create modest increased revenue, but to keep fares as affordable as possible — even in times of escalating fuel and operating costs — by offering discounts that encourage multi-trip and family bookings,” Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said in the release. “Traveling for a vacation and visiting family are the two top reasons people use the Cape May–Lewes Ferry, so we know affordable family travel is important to our customers.”
The pilot Blue and Red discount program, which was approved in 2019 and made available to all police, firefighters and EMS personnel, is now a permanent discount fare, the DRBA said. Guests must show valid ID to qualify for the reduced fare.
The Rewards Member program will be available to passengers who create or book travel using their online customer profile. It will allow the DRBA to predict demand and allow customers to travel at a reduced cost, Gehrke said. Rewards Members in 2022 will be grandfathered at 2021 rates and will be offered additional benefits.
The last time the Cape May-Lewes Ferry adjusted fare rates was in 2019.
