DRBA approves new fare structure for Cape May-Lewes Ferry

Delaware River and Bay Authority commissioners unanimously approved a new fare schedule for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry on Thursday in New Castle, Delaware.

The proposed fare schedule is projected to generate about $132,000 while providing reduced rates for families with children and discounting fares for first responders, the DRBA said in a news release. The new fare structure will become effective April 1.

From April to October, all vehicle fares will increase by $2. Return-trip value fares will remain unchanged, providing a more than 18% discount compared to one-way fares.

In-season child rates will be lowered by $1, while all other passenger fares will remain unchanged. Passenger and shuttle fares have not increased since 2009.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other changes:

New ferry data shows rebound in traffic despite virus concerns CAPE MAY — New data from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry shows the ferry has returned to pre-pandem…

Create a new fare category for scooters that is one-half of the two-wheel motorbike fare.

Implement a Rewards Member program.

Make permanent a “Blue and Red” discounted rate (-$2 per trip) implemented for first responders in 2019.

Implement a “no-show” fee of $10 and increase the reservation cancellation fee by $1.