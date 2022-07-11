Dragon Boat paddlers embark on battle against cancer

MAYS LANDING — Fighting cancer can be an upstream battle, but a community flew out in force over the weekend to show support.

The Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club, an organization that offers mental and social support to those impacted by cancer, held its sixth annual Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday. Hundreds of paddlers and spectators marshalled together at Lake Lenape West beginning at about 8 a.m. for a day to have fun, compete and raise money to care for those diagnosed with cancer.

CSCNJ Development Director Jessica Melville said dragon boat racing, which involves paddling rather than rowing, is a common exercise for breast-cancer survivors. She emphasized that the festival was a welcoming atmosphere, open to people at all levels of dragon boat racing experience.

“One of our taglines at Cancer Support Community (are) actually ‘come as you are,’ and that even applies to today at the Dragon Boat Festival,” Melville said. “Some people who are here are here to be really competitive, some people are here just to have a good time, and everybody is here to support our wonderful cause.”

Thirty-four teams competed, with 21 to 24 racers per team — a total of more than 700 participants.

The Viking Dragon Boat team, based in Ventnor, had several cancer survivors and their supporters as members, with most wearing homemade dragon hats. Barry Keefe, a resident of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township who usually steers for the club, said festivals such as Sunday’s help build solidarity in the cancer survivor community.

“It feels good to be doing it with other people who faced this challenge and who are struggling or doing well,” said Keefe, who finished his treatment for prostate cancer about a year ago.

The Vikings’ drummer for the day was June Nesbitt, who recently turned 85. Recalling her father and best friend had been diagnosed with cancer, Nesbitt said she thought dragon boat racing made for a strong community. Her teammates remarked she could jump on and off the boat easier than they could.

“We’re all friends. There’s so much camaraderie, and it’s a wonderful thing to celebrate survivorship,” Nesbitt said just before she went to put on her dragon costume.

‘Cancer stinks’The Cooper River Dragon Boat Club, based at its namesake Cooper River in Camden County, brought two teams. Club members Alisa Whitcraft and Ginny Newkirk — of Voorhees, Camden County, and Mickleton, Gloucester County, respectively — said their team was the three-time gold-medal champion and was angling to make it four.

“Cancer stinks,” said member Carol Lynch of Moorestown, Burlington County, who said her husband died of cancer.

Michelle Baldino was racing with the River Sisters, a breast-cancer-survivor team that also practices on the Cooper River. She said she was in her 10th year of paddling and that the team itself had been paddling for about 15 years.

“As a team, we paddle to remind ourselves that we can be healthy, we can be strong, and how empowering it is to be together as a group and support each other and still be out and physically active,” Baldino said.

The River Sisters team is partnering with the Against the Wind to race at the International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission Dragon Boat Festival to be held in New Zealand in spring 2023.

Racers and spectators were enjoying themselves on and off the water. For children at the race, there were tents offering face painting and fairy-themed hair dressing. For the adults, alcohol was available from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Cape May Brewing Co. Other attractions included food stands from Jays Crab Shack and Margate Dairy Bar & Burger, along with an axe-throwing booth run by East Coast Axes.

Team Kink, racing for the company Salon Kink in Linwood, was there to enjoy the festival. Salon Kink owner Belinda Novelli said she wanted to turn out to both to have fun and to show support for cancer survivors. Her husband, she said, was a three-time cancer survivor.

“None of us know what we’re doing. We’re just out here to have fun,” Novelli said.

Team themesAdding to the festive atmosphere, some teams adopted themes for the race. Michael Cohan, of New Vistas Corp., based in Northfield, sponsored two teams: Black Pearl 1 and Black Pearl 2. Everyone donned red bandanas and pirate garb, reflecting their theme of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie series. The group’s donation for the day, Cohan said, was $5,000.

“We wanted to do something fun and have it related to water,” Cohan said.

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa had a Christmas-themed team with about 40 volunteers, including 26 paddlers. Alex Hennessey, a Borgata spokesperson, said the casino and its staff valued outlets through which they can give back to the community.

Good Time Tricycle Productions, which helped organize the festival, had a team with a 1980s theme, with its paddlers decked out in bright clothes, hooped earrings and other fashion staples from that decade.

In addition to thanking Borgata and Good Time Tricycle, Melville expressed appreciation for the day’s other sponsors, including Inspira Health Network, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City and 95.1 WAYV. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City was the day’s largest sponsor, having raised more than $20,000 for Cancer Support Community New Jersey. She also thanked the volunteers for their help organizing the festival.

Melville said the festival was the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. She said the event had raised about $60,000 by about 11 a.m., with a target goal of $100,000.

Far beyond NJThe focus of the ceremony remained on battling cancer. In the middle of the festival, there was a flower ceremony on the water, with bouquets honoring both cancer survivors and those who lost their lives to the disease.

It was a message with regional appeal, with teams at the festival hailing from up and down the East Coast.

The Philadelphia Police Department sponsored a team. Another team was based in Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylia.

New York Community Bank and Xtreme NY both came from the borough of Queens in New York to race. Stern Wong, a member of the latter team, said he was particularly happy to be out at large competitions again after the COVID-19 pandemic caused so many events over the last two years to cancel or downsize. The local Dragon Boat Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and included only 20 teams in 2021.

The Annapolis Dragon Boat Club, founded by a man who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, came from Maryland to the festival. Club Coach Peter Van de Castle, of Baltimore, said the club was primarily for people who had been diagnosed with breast cancer but was open to all. He remarked on how welcoming the dragon boat community was, recalling how he and his wife, who had overcome a cancer diagnosis, were welcomed to paddle with a breast-cancer team when visiting Malaysia.

“What we do is encourage people to work hard, find great strength, find better health and enjoy yourself on the water with all your friends,” de Castle said.

“The stratifications of society are erased because you’re all in the same boat.”