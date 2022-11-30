Draft climate report for Upper Township includes difficult predictions

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Flood and fire are among the primary concerns for the township in a warming world, according to a consultant working on an assessment of the township’s vulnerability to climate change.

Nicholas Dickerson with the firm Colliers Engineering and Design presented a draft of his report to the Township Committee on Monday. He said he already gave a presentation to the Planning Board and material on the report has been posted on the township website at uppertownship.com, including an interactive map.

The report projects a 50% chance of sea levels rising by 2.8 feet or as much as 3.9 feet by 2100, depending on the level of global emissions, in what Dickerson called a “real middle-of-the-road approach.”

That would mean some marshland would be inundated, along with portions of the beachfront Strathmere section of the township and areas around Cedar Swamp Creek and the eastern half of the Tuckahoe River.

That would also result in more flooding in future storms.

The map shows the potential impact of future hurricanes, with extensive flooding in Strathmere and in the north of the mainland section of the township, and increasing damage up to a Category 4 hurricane, with significant portions of the township under more than 9 feet of water.

Some scientists project stronger and more common storms as the climate warms.

The map also shows the impact from Superstorm Sandy a decade ago, which brought significant flooding to the area’s barrier islands and section of the mainland.

The potential impact to infrastructure could be significant. The draft report put the replacement value of 943 buildings facing potential damage from a Category 1 hurricane at more than $674 million, with the most significant projected hurricane impacting thousands of buildings with a total replacement cost of $4.6 billion.

The draft report also cites the potential impact to evacuation routes.

The lengthy report projects warmer summers — likely warmer than any seen so far — and warmer winters. That may mean invasive pests. Drought is also possible, the report states, but Dickerson told members of the committee that flooding and an increased potential for wildfires are the two primary concerns.

The report is aimed at guiding future planning policies in the township, and to help local officials prepare for a new reality. The website also includes an option for public comment on the draft report.

The township is participating in Resilient NJ’s municipal assistance program, sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection and funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to details on the township website.

“The state awarded funding for a Vulnerability Assessment and Identification of Resilience and Adaptation Action Items,” the site reads. The vulnerability assessment was presented to the township Planning Board in October. “A Story Map was prepared to help provide information to the public and garner public input. The public is encouraged to complete the survey at the end of the Story Map.”

The assessment will impact future engineering projects and the township’s master plan, Dickerson said. He suggested he gave an abbreviated “Reader’s Digest” version of the report to the committee.

Input from residents will be accepted over the next two months, township engineer Paul Dietrich said, and will be included in an appendix to the final report.

Rising seas will result in more flooding, Dietrich said.

“And we can see that in our low-lying areas,” he said.

He believes the risk assessment will be useful.

“It’s just going to really help the Planning Board and Township Committee focus,” Dietrich said.

There were no questions from committee members, and no discussion among members.

The draft report cites the Cape May County Hazard Mitigation Plan, updated last year, as well as the county comprehensive plan and state climate reports. The state’s climate change strategy calls for coordinated efforts between jurisdictions.

“The assessment looks at current and future threats, how they relate to future development,” Dickerson told the committee. It also will provide strategies and design standards.

He pointed out that having a climate change strategy in place is now a state requirement for plan endorsement. It is a voluntary process, but plan endorsement can ease the way for state grants and other benefits and is part of the process of gaining certification for affordable housing requirements.

In 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that requires towns to include an assessment of climate change-related hazards in their master plan.