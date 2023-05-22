The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market will open for its 10th season Saturday with a special celebration.
The market, taking place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend, is held at Byrne Plaza and the surrounding streets, from 3400 to 3501 Pacific Avenue. During the 10th anniversary celebration, there will be live music, face painting and balloon twisting, as well as the unveiling of the 2023 DOOWW magnets, all taking place from 10 a.m. to noon.
The farmers market has an average of 70 vendors each week. In addition to the typical farmers market fare of fruits and vegetables, vendors sell baked goods, honey, craft beer and spirits, and more.
For more information, visit DOOWW.com.
