Downbeach welcomes Wounded Warrior

LONGPORT — U.S. Army Maj. Todd Berrios and his wife, Mari, received a hero’s welcome Wednesday as the guests of honor for the 10th annual Wounded Warrior Week organized by American Legion Post 469.

Here from Crestview, Florida, the couple were surprised with a parade in their honor that began at Ventnor Plaza and ended at Longport Borough Hall.

Escorted by the American Legion Riders, firetrucks and emergency vehicles from all three Downbeach communities, a white convertible limo awaited the couple’s arrival in Ventnor.

The parade was a surprise to Berrios and his wife, as were the scores of people who lined the parade route waving flags and homemade signs.

From toddlers to seniors, the message thanking this wounded warrior for his service was loud and clear.

“I hope the parade will be a fitting conduit for people to say thank you to our wounded warrior for what he has done for all of us. What they see along the way, all the flags and all the people, we hope that is a wonderful memory they take with them to last a lifetime,” said Legion Post Commander Larry Pacentrilli.

Lisa and Bob Stern brought their American flag to wave as the couple rode down 30th Avenue.