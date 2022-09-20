Downbeach welcomes Wounded Warrior honoree with parade

LONGPORT — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Brunnell had never been to this tiny seaside borough before.

But man, did they make him and his wife, Kara, feel at home Tuesday.

"We're very excited," said Brunnell.

Brunnell, who is this year's Wounded Warrior honoree for Longport's American Legion Post #469, was honored with a parade Tuesday, a party afterward and then a one-week, all-expenses-paid vacation as part of the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that benefits service members injured in combat after Sept. 11, 2001.

"We're overwhelmed in a good way," Kara said.

It was the couple's first time in the area, but Brunnell said people were so patriotic, he's "never seen a community like this."

Once a year? These Atlantic City polar bears dip daily. ATLANTIC CITY — If you looked out at the waters of the Caspian Avenue beach Thursday afterno…

This is the Longport post's 11th year hosting a Wounded Warrior. Since wounded service members go straight from the battlefield to the hospital without seeing friends or family, Wounded Warrior Week allows for an injured service member to get the much-deserved homecoming they missed out on, said Larry Pacentrilli, the post commander.

"It sets the tone for the whole week, because a lot of these Wounded Warriors, including several of ours that we've had over the years, feel that the country doesn't care about them anymore," Pacentrilli said.

Brunnell started his military career in 2012 and underwent training before he went to Afghanistan as a U.S. Army Ranger in 2016.

While in Afghanistan, his platoon was ambushed by 1,000 Islamic State fighters. During the fighting, Brunnell was hit in his right knee with a machine gun round. The wound required 33 surgeries and a leg device similar to a prosthetic.

But once healed, Brunnell trained and learned to run again and returned to Afghanistan in 2018 and went back into combat, where he was reinjured when he slipped down a small cliff.

After spending some time recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., he met his wife while getting treatment in 2019, and by February, they were married. He retired from the military last August when he was medically discharged.

Downbeach welcomes Wounded Warrior LONGPORT — U.S. Army Maj. Todd Berrios and his wife, Mari, received a hero’s welcome Wednesd…

"We're very grateful and thankful to the community," said Brunnell, who was excited to venture through the area this week.

Brunnell looked forward to fishing and boating, and Kara said she couldn't wait to bike through the Downbeach area to Atlantic City.

The Wounded Warrior honoree and the American Legion work together to plan a fun itinerary months in advance.

Brunnell's week at the Jersey Shore will include relaxing on the beach, boat rides, fishing and kayaking in the bay, Pacentrilli said.

Donations and contributions from local organizations make the expense-free trip possible.

"It gets their attention that this is something that we actually take seriously here at the Jersey Shore, and that the people here do care about their sacrifices," Pacentrilli said.