VENTNOR — Coming to the annual Downbeach Seafood Festival for the second year in a row was a no-brainer for a seafood lover like Lance Cohen.

Besides satisfying his craving for a good lobster roll, Cohen got to spend a Saturday with son Zachary, daughter Mikayla and a couple of his dad friends at Ski Beach. They drew with chalk, listened to live music, were entertained by various spectacles and, of course, ate a variety of seafood from local businesses before heading back to their hometown of Millville.

“We had a really good time last time,” said Cohen, who said he definitely came back for the food but that the entertainment and nice people were also a plus. “This brings a lot of different local business together. The casinos participating is new, but there are other small restaurants that you get to try without going all the way there. And if they like it, it makes people want to go to those places and try more.”

And that was the point, said Jon Henderson, the founder of Good Time Tricycle Productions, which organized the event.

“Highlighting South Jersey’s best seafood businesses is really the main goal,” said Henderson, who noted all 80 of those vendors in attendance were from New Jersey, while approximately 98% of them were from South Jersey.

Having the opportunity for 9,000 to 11,000 people to enjoy the variety of sea delicacies the festival had to offer was great exposure for small business owners such as Ventnor resident Dakota Curran, who started Dak Daddy’s Oyster Shack about two and a half years ago. He harvested the oysters from his Ludlam Bay oyster farm in Sea Isle City and had an array of other fresh seafood for festival-goers to buy.

“We were here last year, and we had a really good turnout,” said Curran, who does most of his pop-up oyster and seafood stands with businesses on the island, like the Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City and Robert’s Place in Margate. “It really helped get the word out there. I want to focus more on catering for parties, weddings ... things like that.”

For veteran seafood vendors such as Cape May Salt Oyster Farms, which shucks an average of about 6,000 oysters annually at the Downbeach festival, Melissa Harabedian said the event was a great way to give people the Cape May Salts they were expecting while also offering them something new. Their two additions this year were the Tucker’s Island Oysters from the Barnegat Bay and Silk Salts from Scull Bay. They also partnered with Mr. Finger’s Alibi Gin for oyster shooters.

“It helps us spread our business out more by partnering with other businesses,” said Harabedian, of Commercial Township.

Michael Cahill, Ventnor’s fire chief, said the festival also benefitted the city by bringing thousands of people to the city.

“This is the fourth year the seafood festival has been hosted at Ski Beach, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Cahill, who mentioned this was the second year the festival ran two days rather than one.

Cahill noted the festival, which was held in Atlantic City’s Bader Field from 2012 to 2018 — except in 2017 when it was held next to the Showboat — moved to Ventnor in 2019. No seafood fest was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Cahill said people from all over have been coming to Ski Beach for the festival, which also highlights the city’s newest and only form of public infrastructure that can be used for large-scale events, like the city’s free summer beach concert series.

For Mays Landing resident Kathy Budzichowski and her husband, Harry, the festival was a nice way to try a lot of different seafood restaurants in a short amount of time — and by the water as well.

“This is just one more example of how Ventnor is committed to providing more to the community. It makes people want to come to Ventnor, see what the area has to offer, and make people want to live in Ventnor,” she said.

Besides eating, people got to see hula dancing, sand sculpting, cooking demos, a crabcake eating contest and more.

There was also a beer-tasting tent where people could try brews from across the state, an opportunity to donate $10 to taste more than 22 chowders in a cook-off competition benefiting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, and the chance to learn about marine life and shell recycling, along with other activities.

“I feel bad for the lobsters,” Harry Budzichowski said. “They didn’t stand a chance.”

The final day of the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.