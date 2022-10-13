Downbeach Express won't open bridge to boats for 3 weeks after Thanksgiving

The Downbeach Express, which connects Northfield to Margate, will close its access to boaters for about three weeks after Thanksgiving.

Director of Operations Dave Sonnie said Thursday the bridge will not open to boats beginning Nov. 28, the Monday after the holiday, and is projected to be closed until about Dec. 16. The bridge will undergo repairs as well as preventive maintenance to the bascule span, or the part of the bridge that opens and closes to allow boats to pass through.

The Margate bridge project is not the only one planned for the back bays in Atlantic County. The Absecon Boulevard bridge along Route 30 into Atlantic City, also a bascule span, is in the middle of repairs that are blocking off access to boaters. Work is expected to run until mid-May, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday.

Sonnie's advice is simple: "Get out or get in before that time."

For more information, email Sonnie at dsonnie@olehansen.com or Dave Godard at dgodard@olehansen.com.