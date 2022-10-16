Downbeach Express to stop boat access for repairs after Thanksgiving: Briefs

The Downbeach Express that connects Northfield to Margate will close its access to boaters for about three weeks after Thanksgiving.

Director of operations Dave Sonnie said Thursday the bridge will not open to boats beginning Nov. 28, the Monday after the holiday, and is projected to be closed until about Dec. 16. The bridge will undergo repairs as well as preventive maintenance to the bascule span, or the part of the bridge that opens and closes to allow boats to pass through.

Sonnie’s advice is simple: “Get out or get in before that time.”

For more information, email Sonnie at dsonnie@olehansen.com or Dave Godard at dgodard@olehansen.com.

The Margate bridge project is not the only one planned for the back bays in Atlantic County. The Absecon Boulevard bridge along Route 30 into Atlantic City, also a bascule span, is undergoing repairs that are blocking off access to boaters. Work is expected to run until mid-May, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday.

Harvest Festival set for Oct. 26 in A.C.: Atlantic City will host a Harvest Festival on Oct. 26 at City Hall, officials said Thursday.

From 4 to 6 p.m., the family event will feature more than 70 tables of resources and information on a variety of topics.

There also will be music, candy and a costume contest, officials said in a news release.

Traffic advisories for Northfield, Ventnor, EHT: Atlantic County officials plan a set of traffic changes to county roads this week.

On Monday, lanes will shift on Tilton Road in Northfield between Route 9 and Infield Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for line striping, officials said.

In Ventnor, a detour will be in effect Wednesday at the intersection of Ventnor and Wyoming avenues from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, a week-long single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township between English Creek Avenue and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All traffic changes are weather permitting, officials said.

Drivers are advised to prepare for delays or use other routes for travel.

A list of traffic advisories is available online at aclink.org.

Slight uptick in NJ gas prices: Gas prices rose in New Jersey and ticked up across the nation as a whole amid increasing supply and falling demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68, up 15 cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.90, up one penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.29 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say gas price increases are leveling off as more refineries come back online after maintenance and the switch to cheaper winter blends takes effect.