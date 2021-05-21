Dougherty's Steakhouse opens at Resorts casino

ATLANTIC CITY — The Dougherty family's latest endeavor is officially open at Resorts Casino Hotel.
On Friday, Resorts announced the opening of Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar. The steakhouse is the fourth restaurant the family has opened in the city since 1987.
Harry Dougherty opened Dock's Oyster House on Atlantic Avenue in 1987. That opening was followed by the Knife & Fork Inn, also on Atlantic, and Harry's Oyster Bar & Seafood. The family also owns Linwood Country Club.
"We are happy to be included in the amenities Resorts offers to its guests and the dining public, especially as COVID restrictions begin to ease, and we look forward to an amazing summer," Frank Dougherty said.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.