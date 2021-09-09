DOT undertaking long overdue project in Absecon Bay

Absecon Bay is getting its first makeover in about 20 years.

For more than two months, the state Department of Transportation has been dredging the bay with the goal of making the waterways safer and more navigable for boaters, fishers and recreational watercraft users.

Absecon Mayor Kimberly Horton said she was “so happy” when she finally got the DOT phone call after multiple pleas to make the area safer.

“Dredging this area was very important. We want to make it safe for our boaters. I was asking our residents to please be tolerant and understanding and flexible,” Horton said.

The dredging is part of a $6.3 million project to restore the channel that was severely damaged by storms, most notably Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Large amounts of sediment had settled in the channel, making it unsafe for boats of all sizes in all tides in the two decades since the bay had last been dredged, and Sandy made things worse, according to the DOT.

Horton saw firsthand how unnavigable the waters were when she went out on a boat a year or two ago, she said, with a fisherman she has been corresponding with and with former Mayor John Armstrong.