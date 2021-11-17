DOT: Linwood has not requested signal at Mainland Regional

LINWOOD — Officials with the New Jersey Department of Transportation have been working with Linwood officials this fall on adding new safety precautions along New Road, but a spokesperson with the DOT says the town has not asked for a traffic signal in front of Mainland Regional High School.

Calls for a traffic light there gained new urgency after a high school student was badly hurt when stuck by a vehicle while crossing New Road, as Route 9 is known in that area.

The student’s name was not released by the school or local officials, and little information has been released about the student’s condition, although Mayor Darren Matik said last week that the student’s condition was improving.

Some neighbors and parents have cited the Nov. 8 accident as indication that a light is needed in the middle of the block across from the high school, where they say many drivers travel fast and families and students often cross the street, day and night.

There is a marked crosswalk at the site, and lighted crosswalks at nearby intersections. Matik said the city had requested a light at the crossing closest to the school, but was told that one could not be placed in the middle of the block.