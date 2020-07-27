EGG HARBOR CITY — Route 30 has been reduced to one lane each way overnight this week as part of a $33 million road improvement project, state officials said Monday.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation on Monday said the moving lane closures will run from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day near the Sixth Terrace intersection.
The NJDOT’s contractor, South State Inc., is conducting utility work, which is expected to be completed next spring.
In addition to overnight lane closures, daytime lane closures may be required between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Thursday.
The federally funded project will rehabilitate about 14 miles of the White Horse Pike between Elwood Road in Mullica Township and Haddon Avenue in Absecon.
Several traffic signals will be replaced within the project limits, and drainage improvements will be made at various locations.
Additionally, the project will reconstruct existing curbs, sidewalks and provide for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections. The entire project is anticipated to be complete by fall 2021.
