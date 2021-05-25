Dorset Avenue Bridge repairs underway in Ventnor

VENTNOR — Work has begun on repairs to the Dorset Avenue Bridge.
As a result of the emergency repairs, the north sidewalk, on the Atlantic City side of the bridge, will be closed to all pedestrians, the Ventnor City Police Department said in a news release. Barricades will be in place.
Additionally, there will be a lane shift on the bridge to accommodate for construction vehicles. Police are asking drivers to slow down and be mindful of workers on the bridge.
For any questions, call the Atlantic County Engineering Department at 609-645-5898.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.