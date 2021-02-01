'Don't leave your house,' Murphy warns as winter storm impacts region

FORDS — “If you don’t need to be out, go back to your house,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday while addressing the state's winter storm response.
The storm, which began on Sunday afternoon in South Jersey with snow and then turned to rain overnight, has impacted the entire state — with heavier, consistent snow falls in the northern and western parts of the state. More than a foot of snow is forecast for those northern counties. Along the coastline in South Jersey, high winds and seas were creating beach erosion and flooding hazards in shore towns, including Atlantic City.
The winter storm is expected to last into the evening on Tuesday bringing with it high winds and coastal flooding, already impacting South Jersey. Absecon police warned travelers Monday morning that the White Horse Pike and Route 9 were both impassable.
While some districts canceled school for a "snow day," many districts in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties pivoted to all-remote learning for Monday.
The governor declared a state of emergency on Sunday, which remains in effect, and a commercial vehicle travel ban for many of the state's major roads, excluding the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway.
Murphy was joined Monday by Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Jared Maples, and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso at the statewide Traffic Management Center in Fords, Middlesex County.
Gutierrez-Scaccetti called this an “all-hands on deck” storm and told residents to stay inside in order to allow emergency crews to work. The Department of Transportation has 3,900 pieces of equipment up and down the state clearing the roads.
“I know we’ve asked you to stay home for months now, this is for a different reason,” she said. “It’s just not a day to go out and run an errand.”
Fiordaliso said that power outages will likely be a major component of storm response due to the winds. He said if winds stay below 40 mph, outage responses will be much quicker.
"Let's not dwell on false hopes here," he added. "Let's look at the reality so we can deal effectively with that reality."
Fiordaliso also suggested that residents charge all of their devices while they still have power. He said to stay away from any downed power lines due to the dangerous possibility of them still being live. Those who experience power outages should call their utility to expedite service.
"Lets hope that wind cooperates with us," he said.
Murphy noted that snow totals will be lower in the southern part of the state, but warned residents that flooding and winds will continue to be an issue.
"Our concern remains around the mix of sleet snow and frozen rain," he said.
As of 10 a.m., he said, New Jersey State Police had responded to 340 accidents and 295 motorist aid calls. The DOT responded to an additional 224 motorist aid calls.
Although the regular COVID-19 response briefing for Monday was canceled, Murphy did note the latest number of positive cases as of Monday at 3,656, and reported 34 new deaths related to COVID-19. In addition, nearly 800,000 New Jerseyans have received vaccinations to date.
The state had closed its six vaccine mega sites across the state on Monday due to the weather. Those with appointments were contacted to be rescheduled.
He did not say if the vaccine sites would be closed again Tuesday.
"We expect this storm to have much more snow in store," Murphy said. "It's going to get worse before its going to get better."
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.