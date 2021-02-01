'Don't leave your house,' Murphy warns as winter storm impacts region

Gutierrez-Scaccetti called this an “all-hands on deck” storm and told residents to stay inside in order to allow emergency crews to work. The Department of Transportation has 3,900 pieces of equipment up and down the state clearing the roads.

“I know we’ve asked you to stay home for months now, this is for a different reason,” she said. “It’s just not a day to go out and run an errand.”

Fiordaliso said that power outages will likely be a major component of storm response due to the winds. He said if winds stay below 40 mph, outage responses will be much quicker.

"Let's not dwell on false hopes here," he added. "Let's look at the reality so we can deal effectively with that reality."

Fiordaliso also suggested that residents charge all of their devices while they still have power. He said to stay away from any downed power lines due to the dangerous possibility of them still being live. Those who experience power outages should call their utility to expedite service.

"Lets hope that wind cooperates with us," he said.

Murphy noted that snow totals will be lower in the southern part of the state, but warned residents that flooding and winds will continue to be an issue.