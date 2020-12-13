Don't bet on high times in Atlantic City casinos when marijuana is legal

The prime sponsor of New Jersey’s 200-page recreational marijuana bill, state Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, said lawmakers did not give much consideration to how the gaming and the emerging cannabis industries would interact when crafting the legislation, mostly because the expectation is that marijuana will be treated, in most respects, similar to alcohol or tobacco in a casino.

“I think smoking cigarettes and smoking marijuana and ingesting alcohol are going to be the comparative scenarios (where the casinos designate) where you can and cannot do these items,” Scutari said, adding legal marijuana consumption, whether it be in a casino hotel room or defined smoking area, is not prohibited by his proposed bill. “If it’s a nonsmoking room, I would assume you would not be able to smoke cannabis there. But if it’s a smoking room, I don’t see why you couldn’t smoke marijuana there.”

Scutari said it was still unclear whether the Cannabis Regulatory Commission or state gaming regulators would decide how these two multibillion-dollar industries will coexist.

