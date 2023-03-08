MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Mayor Tim Donohue has decided not to seek a fifth term stepping back in favor of Christopher Leusner, who recently announced his retirement as the township police chief.

Donohue made the announcement at a Tuesday meeting of the Middle Township Regular Republican organization at the Old Court House, withdrawing his letter of intent to seek the organization’s nomination, and supporting Leusner for his first foray into electoral politics.

The members of the GOP committee unanimously supported Leusner as the 2023 candidate for committee.

Donohue was elected to Township Committee in 2011, and has served seven years as mayor. In Middle Township, the mayor is chosen each year by the three-member township committee. In that time, Donohue helped move the township to a Republican majority, after decades of Democratic government. At one point, Donohue was the lone Republican on the board, which is now entirely Republican.

“It’s been an amazing twelve years and I’ve been so proud to serve our hometown,” Donohue said. “But, after heartfelt discussions with my family and close friends, I feel the time is right for me to move on to new challenges. I could not think of a better candidate to represent our cause going forward than Chris Leusner.”

So far, no Democratic candidate has been announced, and some Middle Democrats say the popular police chief would be tough to beat. It sounds like Republicans are counting on that reputation. Potential candidates have until March 27 to file petitions in order to appear on the June primary ballot for a spot on the party line in November.

“Chris’s record of service to Middle Township is exemplary and I look forward to Chris bringing his stellar work ethic, unimpeachable integrity and proven leadership skills to our governing body in 2024,” Donohue said

Leusner is set to retire as police chief as of May 31. He spent 26 years with the Middle Township Police, working his way through the ranks to become chief in 2009. He served as President of the Cape May County Chiefs Association from 2015 to 2017 and lead the New Jersey Chiefs State Association of Chiefs for Police from June 2019 to June 2020.

Leusner’s father, Charles “Chuck” Leusner served as a Democrat on Middle Township Committee from 1983 to 2007, serving as mayor from1999 to 2001.

“Like Mayor Donohue, I was raised in a family committed to public service,” Leusner said. “I am proud and honored to have served with my fellow officers of the MTPD for over 25 years. For nearly half of those years I have had the privilege of working with Tim Donohue to build a better Middle Township."

Donohue had submitted a letter of intent to seek a new term to township Republican leader Joe Ravitz on Jan. 16. The last time he sought reelection, in 2020, Donohue took the largest number of votes in Township history against Democratic challenger Bob Jackson.

“I’m truly humbled to be chosen by the Middle Township Regular Republican Organization to advance this legacy of good work with Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman Jim Norris,” Leusner said.