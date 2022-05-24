Donations sought for Margate's Lucy the Elephant

MARGATE — A campaign to help local landmark Lucy the Elephant is asking anyone who adores America's oldest roadside attraction to help raise $800,000 for her upkeep.
The "Lucy's Life Preserver" campaign is looking for 800 donors who can, ideally, each contribute $1,000, but donations of a lesser value are still appreciated, Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, said Tuesday in a news release.
Lucy has been closed since September for restoration, and her managers are preparing to reopen her to visitors Memorial Day weekend, Helfant said.
The attraction will be opened on a modified schedule to accommodate ongoing construction.
The iconic elephant, originally named Elephant Bazaar when first erected by developer James Lafferty, of Philadelphia, has been covered by containment scaffolding since work began to add a waterproof layer underneath newly placed metal sheets that make up Lucy's skin. Rotted wood sheathing was repaired or replaced, and Lucy received a fresh coat of paint, Helfant said.
Costs to replenish Lucy have risen from $1.4 million to $2 million, funded in part by a grant from the Preserve NJ Preservation Fund and administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust and the Save America’s Treasures Grant program, he said.
A discussion by the New Jersey Historic Sites Council of a new feature for Margate’s Lucy th…
“This has been an enormous financial undertaking," Helfant said.
This isn't the first time donations have been sought to save the elephant-shaped structure.
Lucy would have faced demolition in 1970 if not for Ed and Sylvia Carpenter, a local couple who launched the Save Lucy Committee, which helped move the giant elephant from Cedar Grove Avenue to Decatur Avenue, now known as 1 Lucy Plaza, her current home.
“The people in our community are very generous, and we feel confident there are enough who will want to come to Lucy’s aid at this critical time in her storied life," Helfant said.
GALLERY: Lucy the Elephant celebrates her birthday
