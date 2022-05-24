 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Donations sought for Margate's Lucy the Elephant

Historic seaside attraction prepares to reopen following 9-month closure

  • 0
Lucy the Elephant mid renovation progress

The $500,000 renovation project of Lucy the Elephant is underway in Margate. As of Nov. 11, Lucy had been covered with white scaffold sheeting on parts of her exterior.

 Samantha Lynam, for The Press

MARGATE — A campaign to help local landmark Lucy the Elephant is asking anyone who adores America's oldest roadside attraction to help raise $800,000 for her upkeep.

The "Lucy's Life Preserver" campaign is looking for 800 donors who can, ideally, each contribute $1,000, but donations of a lesser value are still appreciated, Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, said Tuesday in a news release.

Lucy has been closed since September for restoration, and her managers are preparing to reopen her to visitors Memorial Day weekend, Helfant said.

The attraction will be opened on a modified schedule to accommodate ongoing construction.

The iconic elephant, originally named Elephant Bazaar when first erected by developer James Lafferty, of Philadelphia, has been covered by containment scaffolding since work began to add a waterproof layer underneath newly placed metal sheets that make up Lucy's skin. Rotted wood sheathing was repaired or replaced, and Lucy received a fresh coat of paint, Helfant said.

People are also reading…

Costs to replenish Lucy have risen from $1.4 million to $2 million, funded in part by a grant from the Preserve NJ Preservation Fund and administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust and the Save America’s Treasures Grant program, he said.

“This has been an enormous financial undertaking," Helfant said.

This isn't the first time donations have been sought to save the elephant-shaped structure.

Lucy would have faced demolition in 1970 if not for Ed and Sylvia Carpenter, a local couple who launched the Save Lucy Committee, which helped move the giant elephant from Cedar Grove Avenue to Decatur Avenue, now known as 1 Lucy Plaza, her current home. 

“The people in our community are very generous, and we feel confident there are enough who will want to come to Lucy’s aid at this critical time in her storied life," Helfant said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts urge awareness, not panic, over monkeypox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News