GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A protest has been planned ahead of a fundraising event at which President Donald Trump’s eldest son, businessman Donald Trump Jr., will appear Tuesday at the Historic Smithville Inn.

Speakers will discuss fiscal accountability, lowering taxes, responsible development, job creation and common-sense governance during the forum, which is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The protest, titled “Donald Trump Jr — Hate Has No Place in South Jersey!” — is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the same site, according to the website for the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

“Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have the nerve to come to South Jersey,” according to the statement posted on the site. “They’re headlining a $300 a head fundraiser for a shady Super PAC controlled by disgraced former Galloway Township Mayor and political boss Don Purdy.

“Hate has no place in South Jersey. Let’s show Donald Trump Jr. that South Jersey is NOT Trump Country, it’s Biden/Harris Country!” the statement continued.

Guilfoyle, who is also slated to be at the event, is a senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

The event will be hosted by former Galloway Mayor Don Purdy and former New Jersey Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Radio talk show host Harry Hurley will serve as master of ceremonies.

Additional invited guests include Doug Steinhardt, New Jersey Republican chairman, and James Shultz, a former special assistant and senior associate counsel to President Trump.

The Historic Smithville Inn is located at 1 New York Road. Admission is $300 per ticket. There also will be a private reception for those contributing $1,500 or more. Checks are payable to Citizens for Responsible Development.

For tickets, contact Galloway Republican Club President Christopher Coleman at 609-276-4438 or ccoleman609@gmail.com.

