Don’t put off getting checked, says breast cancer survivor

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — With a resounding crash that echoed through the atrium of the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Center on Monday, Jennifer Pfander struck a gong to mark the end of her last chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

“Here’s to a new beginning,” she said before swinging the mallet.

Pfander, 58, of Ocean City, used the occasion to encourage women to get regular mammograms and other screenings. She was diagnosed in the summer of 2020 and began treatment soon after.

“Normally, I get my mammograms in April. As you know, April of 2020 was a little bit of a scary time for the world, so I put it off,” she said. But with a regular checkup scheduled, she said, she decided to get her mammogram, even though it was delayed.

“Thank God I wasn’t scared to seek medical attention due to COVID,” she said. “If I was, who knows where I’d be now.”

Pfander’s family waited downstairs for her to complete her final treatment. Her husband, Mark, thanked the team members who worked on his wife’s care. He embraced her as she came downstairs. Her daughter, Allison, and son-in-law Michael Morey were there, while her son, Marco, joined the celebration from Puerto Rico via livestream.

According to details released from AtlantiCare with Pfander’s permission, she had a double mastectomy in April 2021, and had multiple radiation treatments under her arm for a malignant lymph node. She also received radiation treatments on her lung last summer after a scan showed a spot there.

In May of last year, she began a new chemo treatment, completed on Monday.

“I’m all clear,” she said.

The afternoon gathering had the feeling of a celebration, with most of the staff members gathered to see her off wearing either superhero T-shirts or capes. They also presented Pfander with a cape and a Wonder Woman lasso, describing it as in recognition for her “lassoing the truth about her health.”

The DC character Wonder Woman carries a lasso that makes those it captures tell the truth.

The staff kept the superhero theme in decorations, and many wore Batman, Captain America, Superman or Wonder Woman shirts or masks. There were about 25 people gathered for the event.

Pfander grew up in Ocean City, and moved back after leaving the area for more than a decade. She is a retired teacher who taught first grade in Middle Township, and Mark Pfander is a registered nurse at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Both said it was an emotional day.

“Thank you all. Thank you very much from all of our hearts,” Mark Pfander said.

This was not Pfander's first time to hit the gong, which is a tradition for those completing radiation or chemotherapy, according to Jennifer Tornetta, a spokesperson for AtlantiCare. She said Pfander has already hit the gong more than once, including when her first chemo ended and when her radiation treatments ended.

The event Monday was larger than usual, she said, and moved to the common area to allow for social distancing. The event was open to the media to encourage mammograms and other regular health screenings.

Jennifer Pfander said she has been able to mark vital milestones with family and friends during her treatment, including her daughter’s wedding. The family’s New Year’s card showed images from the wedding, along with a call to stay up to date with routine health procedures.

“I must speak out. If this happened to me, it could happen to anyone. If I can help someone, that’s what I want to do,” Pfander said. “My breast cancer truly came out of nowhere, and that’s why I felt it was important to send cards and to speak out wherever I can.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

