AVALON — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Tuesday retrieved an 8-foot-long dead bottlenose dolphin from the beach after it washed ashore.
The animal may have been brought ashore overnight, the Stranding Center said, adding it was brought back to its facility in Brigantine for necropsy tests.
The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute of Delaware, a partner of the Stranding Center, will assisting in those examinations, the Stranding Center said.
Tissue samples will be collected and submitted for pathology, and results may take some time. The Stranding Center said it would share preliminary findings if they become available.
Avalon police and firefighters, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Brigantine Fire Department helped the Stranding Center in the retrieval.
