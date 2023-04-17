AVALON — A dead dolphin washed ashore on a Cape May County beach over the weekend.
The animal was found on Avalon's 71st Street beach, according to NJ.com, citing a woman who photographed the dolphin.
In the past four months, more than two dozen beachings have happened along of the coast in New York and New Jersey, according to the report.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center confirmed the stranding to the news organization but didn't provide further information.
The Stranding Center did not immediately return a request for comment from The Press of Atlantic City.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
