GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nikmehr Properties recently came before the Township Planning Board and received final site plan approval for a new Dollar General store.

The property at 304 S. Pitney Road is currently a single-family home, which does not conform to the Community Village Commercial zone.

Dollar General's operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with one tractor trailer delivery a week and two to three box truck deliveries, depending on the volume of sale. There will be a total of 10 to 12 employees. On any given shift, there will be two employees working.

The application was revised to remove a fast food restaurant that was proposed in earlier drafts.

No endangered species studies have been conducted on the property, however, the back of the property will be untouched so as to not disturb any wildlife on that side of the property. Landscaping will be done to the satisfaction of the township engineer. Bamboo will be removed from the front.