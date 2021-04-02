Dollar General store proposed in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - The Planning Board will hold a virtual public hearing 7 p.m. on April 15 to review and take formal action on a proposal to build a Dollar General store at 129 South New York Rd.
Applicant Smithville DG, LLC is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval as well as variances to build the 10,764-square-foot building. Variances include requesting a bigger sign and sign height, and greater maximum wall sign area than is permitted by current laws. The developer is also seeking a variance for a smaller 37-space parking lot (54 spaces being the requirement), having higher outdoor lights than currently allowed and having fewer trees along the street front.
A virtual public hearing will be held and the public can listen and participate online by visiting Zoom or by calling in. More details on how to watch, as well as details about the project can be found in the legal advertisement published online and in the April 1 edition of The Press of Atlantic City.
-by Adriana Alfaro
