Dollar General proposed in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township Planning Board will hold a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. April 15 to review and vote on a proposal to build a Dollar General at 129 South New York Road.
Applicant Smithville DG LLC is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval and variances to build the 10,764-square-foot building in the Oceanville section of the township. Variances include a bigger sign and sign height and greater maximum wall sign area than are permitted by current laws. The developer also is seeking a variance for a smaller, 37-space parking lot (54 spaces being the requirement), higher outdoor lights than currently allowed and fewer trees along the street front.
A virtual public hearing will be held, and the public can listen and participate via Zoom or by calling in. More details on how to watch, as well as details about the project, can be found in the legal advertisement published online and in the April 1 edition of The Press of Atlantic City.
— Adriana Alfaro
