Dollar General plans to open two stores in Vineland
Dollar General plans to open two stores in Vineland

VINELAND — Dollar General will build a store at North West Boulevard and Weymouth Road, near Newfield, Gloucester County, one of two northern city locations for which the chain recently submitted site plans, the Daily Journal said Friday.

The planning board unanimously approved the plan for 3576 N.W. Blvd. at a public hearing Wednesday night. A variance from city parking requirements was approved.

The 9,100-square-foot building is on a 2.56-acre lot that is accessible off N.W. Blvd. An adjacent corner lot that holds the former JAMAR Market is not part of the development.

A board hearing was postponed on a second proposed store until May. That store, at 10,813 square feet, would go on a portion of a vacant 9.94-acre property on the northeastern corner of East Wheat and North Main roads.

— Vincent Jackson

