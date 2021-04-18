Dollar General plans to open two stores in Vineland

Dollar General assistant manager talks about the memorial for 10-year-old Deerfield Township girl killed in a ride accident over the weekend
VINELAND — Dollar General will build a store at North West Boulevard and Weymouth Road, near Newfield, Gloucester County, one of two northern city locations for which the chain recently submitted site plans, the Daily Journal said Friday.
The planning board unanimously approved the plan for 3576 N.W. Blvd. at a public hearing Wednesday night. A variance from city parking requirements was approved.
The 9,100-square-foot building is on a 2.56-acre lot that is accessible off N.W. Blvd. An adjacent corner lot that holds the former JAMAR Market is not part of the development.
A board hearing was postponed on a second proposed store until May. That store, at 10,813 square feet, would go on a portion of a vacant 9.94-acre property on the northeastern corner of East Wheat and North Main roads.
Gateway Head Start of Vineland hands on art experience at The Barn Studio of Art
Sandy Smith, Director of Community Program showed students from Gateway Head Start of Vineland ,hands on” art experience at The Barn Studio of Art in Millville on Wednesday. Funding is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders through the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission. . Oct.30, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
