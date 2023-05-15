GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General has opened its store at 30 North Albany Ave in Atlantic City and expects to provide six to 10 jobs there, the corporate office said Monday.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Atlantic City store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

To commemorate the opening, Dollar General said it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2023 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store can also now apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, the company said.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations since it was started in 1993, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education, the company said. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

The stores provide a place "to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more," the company said.