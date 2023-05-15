ATLANTIC CITY — Dollar General has opened a store at 30 N. Albany Ave. and expects to provide six to 10 jobs there, the corporate office said Monday.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Atlantic City store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

To commemorate the opening, Dollar General said it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

In partnership with the Kellogg Co., the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2023 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General openings.

Schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store can also apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, the company said.

The foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofits since it was started in 1993, helping more than 19.3 million people take their first steps toward literacy or continued education, the company said.

The stores provide a place "to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more," the company said.