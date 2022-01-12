Doherty, Tolson out at Casino Reinvestment Development Authority

As change in Trenton often means change in Atlantic City, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matthew Doherty and Rich Tolson, vice chairman of CRDA's Board of Directors, are set to lose their positions.
“I was a holdover. They’re four-year terms, and I was in my ninth year,” Tolson said Wednesday. “I was appointed by the Senate president and disappointed by the Senate president.”
Tolson on Wednesday confirmed he was set to lose his seat on the board, and said Doherty had informed staff members he would soon be out as executive director.
The changes come as Nicholas Scutari takes the reins as president of the state Senate, after former Senate President Steve Sweeney was defeated in his reelection bid last year.
Of the 17 members of the CRDA board, two are appointed by the governor as recommended by the Senate president. Tolson said it is the Senate president’s prerogative to make those appointments.
“I can’t say I’m not disappointed I won’t be there to continue to serve the citizens of Atlantic City and the vision of this administration,” Tolson said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that’s how things work.”
Neither Doherty nor Rosa Farias, CRDA’s deputy executive director, could immediately be contacted Wednesday afternoon. Staff at the CRDA said Wednesday that all requests for comment or interviews had to go through communications officer Kathleen Marshall. A call to her went to voicemail Wednesday.
Scutari was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Doherty is the former mayor of Belmar, Monmouth County, and had previously worked as a financial adviser. He took over as executive director of the CRDA in 2018.
Since then, the CRDA has broken ground on an $18.5 million supermarket on Baltic Avenue, one which local and state officials have described as the beginning of the end of Atlantic City’s status as a food desert. He also faced a global pandemic, which meant dramatic changes to how staff worked and the use of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a vaccine mega site.
Tolson, of Margate, was born and raised in Ocean City. He was the longtime director of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, former vice president of the New Jersey AFL-CIO and held several other positions. He owns Tolson Consulting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
