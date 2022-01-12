Doherty, Tolson out at Casino Reinvestment Development Authority

As change in Trenton often means change in Atlantic City, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matthew Doherty and Rich Tolson, vice chairman of CRDA's Board of Directors, are set to lose their positions.

“I was a holdover. They’re four-year terms, and I was in my ninth year,” Tolson said Wednesday. “I was appointed by the Senate president and disappointed by the Senate president.”

Tolson on Wednesday confirmed he was set to lose his seat on the board, and said Doherty had informed staff members he would soon be out as executive director.

The changes come as Nicholas Scutari takes the reins as president of the state Senate, after former Senate President Steve Sweeney was defeated in his reelection bid last year.

Of the 17 members of the CRDA board, two are appointed by the governor as recommended by the Senate president. Tolson said it is the Senate president’s prerogative to make those appointments.

“I can’t say I’m not disappointed I won’t be there to continue to serve the citizens of Atlantic City and the vision of this administration,” Tolson said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that’s how things work.”