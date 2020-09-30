Dogs permitted on Ocean City beaches starting Thursday

OCEAN CITY — Dogs will be permitted on the beach in the resort starting Thursday and continuing through April 30, according to news released Wednesday by the city.
Dogs are not permitted on the beach at any time from May through September, Doug Bergen, the city's public information officer, said in a statement.
Dogs must be leashed at all times, Bergen said. Police have received a number of complaints in recent weeks about unleashed dogs.
Officers will be patrolling beaches and have been instructed to take appropriate action regarding potential violations, Bergen said. Violators are subject to fines up to $500.
According to Bergen, city ordinances also include the following provisions:
• Any dog off the property of either the owner or person exercising custody of such animal shall be on a leash not exceeding 6 feet in length and of sufficient strength to restrain the dog. The leash shall be held by a person of sufficient strength and maturity so as to be capable of controlling the dog.
• No dog, whether on a leash or not, shall be permitted on the Boardwalk or any public platform, pavilion, ramp or steps adjacent or leading thereto, nor shall any dog, whether on a leash or not, be permitted to be carried, carted, transferred or transported by any person or in any object, on or above any portion of the Boardwalk, or in any public platform, pavilion, ramp, or steps adjacent or leading thereto.
• No dog, whether on a leash or not, shall be permitted on any publicly owned park or playground.
• From March 15 through April 30, dogs are not permitted: first, in the area from the Longport Bridge to the terminal groin; and second, in the area between 18th Street and 34th Street.
