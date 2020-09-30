 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dogs permitted on Ocean City beaches starting Thursday
0 comments

Dogs permitted on Ocean City beaches starting Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

OCEAN CITY — Dogs will be permitted on the beach in the resort starting Thursday and continuing through April 30, according to news released Wednesday by the city.

Dogs are not permitted on the beach at any time from May through September, Doug Bergen, the city's public information officer, said in a statement.

Dogs must be leashed at all times, Bergen said. Police have received a number of complaints in recent weeks about unleashed dogs.

Officers will be patrolling beaches and have been instructed to take appropriate action regarding potential violations, Bergen said. Violators are subject to fines up to $500.

According to Bergen, city ordinances also include the following provisions:

• Any dog off the property of either the owner or person exercising custody of such animal shall be on a leash not exceeding 6 feet in length and of sufficient strength to restrain the dog. The leash shall be held by a person of sufficient strength and maturity so as to be capable of controlling the dog.

• No dog, whether on a leash or not, shall be permitted on the Boardwalk or any public platform, pavilion, ramp or steps adjacent or leading thereto, nor shall any dog, whether on a leash or not, be permitted to be carried, carted, transferred or transported by any person or in any object, on or above any portion of the Boardwalk, or in any public platform, pavilion, ramp, or steps adjacent or leading thereto.

• No dog, whether on a leash or not, shall be permitted on any publicly owned park or playground.

• From March 15 through April 30, dogs are not permitted: first, in the area from the Longport Bridge to the terminal groin; and second, in the area between 18th Street and 34th Street.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+25
A look back at area dog shows

A look back at area dog shows

During this time of chaotic world events, relieve some stress by browsing through photos of man's best friend, as pictured in local dog shows …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News