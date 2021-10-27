Dog used to sniff out sewage in watershed

To keep clean from human waste, Barnegat Bay is going to the dogs.

Rally for Barnegat Bay, a collaboration among environmental organizations, student volunteers and government officials, completed a weeklong investigation of pollution in the Toms River watershed Monday — and they did so using a dog specially trained in sniffing out and identifying sources of sewage waste.

Britta Forsberg, executive director of Save Barnegat Bay, a constituent group of Rally for Barnegat Bay, said this dog-led approach can, at times, be more efficient than other methods of pollution prevention.

“There’s a lot of data collected on the Toms River, but actually this unique and innovative approach we think will lead us to problems that are undiscovered, that are much easier to be found perhaps with the strong nose of a dog versus a lot of equipment and man-hours and expense,” Forsberg said at a news conference Monday at the Barnegat Bay EcoCenter in Toms River.

The other constituent groups of Rally for Barnegat Bay include Clean Ocean Action and a group of student volunteers from the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, or MATES. These groups contracted with Environmental Canine Services, whose dogs provide their waste-identifying services to river cleanup efforts.