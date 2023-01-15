Dog-friendly bar coming to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — People will be able to grab a drink or a bite to eat with their furry friends in the spring when the Good Dog Bar, a dog-friendly bar and restaurant, opens in Chelsea.

The bar will be located at 3426 Atlantic Ave., the site of the former Role Play Lounge, a swinger's club that closed in 2017.

"Obviously gutted everything just because of what it was before," co-owner Dave Garry said.

Garry and Heather Gleason turned their love of dogs into a successful business that's been operating for 20 years. The original Good Dog Bar in Philadelphia was inspired by their late chocolate Labrador, Dylan. Since then, the couple have adopted Greta, a Lab/hound mix, and Tito, a pit bull/hound mix.

"We've had our eye on opening up a Good Dog Bar in Atlantic City for a while," said Garry, who moved to Atlantic City with Gleason, his wife, in March 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They plan to open the Atlantic City location in March.

Developer Pat Fasano encouraged the couple to invest in Atlantic City and leased them the building where Good Dog Bar will be located.

"Atlantic City being a smaller city, the casinos are the big focus here. Everything else is forgotten," said Gleason. "But Atlantic City has so much more to offer. The beach, community, the eats — they were all big draws to us."

Garry said they love living in Atlantic City. It's a fun town with a great arts community and an old school bar scene.

"Everyone's excited about getting the town back together," Garry said. "It's infectious."

The 5,000 square-foot bar and restaurant will have an outdoor seating area that is dog-friendly, with freshly filled water bowls and doggie treats. Dogs will not be allowed inside the bar.

Photos of dogs entered in a photo contest to be held next month will adorn the brick walls of the bar's two-floor interior.

"Last year we had 187 photo submissions," said Gleason. "The photo contest is really popular, and many people look forward to it every year.

"It's funny because people will ask if they could sit at the table their dog's photo is at."

The restaurant expects to have seating for 115 between tables and bar stools. A second-floor gaming room will include billiards and darts.

The dining menu, curated by chef Carolynn Angle, will focus on seafood, locally sourced ingredients and signature dishes, such as the Good Dog Burger and lamb meatball sandwich.

"Our specials change 7-10 times a day," said Garry. "Since we're a scratch kitchen, everything's made fresh with local ingredients, so it's whatever Chef Carolynn can get her hands on."

Three custom art installations, including a dog-themed tiled ceramic mural created by Atlantic City's MudGirls Studios, will be displayed on the first floor. A brightly colored, dog-themed mural on one of the exterior walls, created by local artist Heather Deegan Hires, will complement the existing black-and-gray civil rights mural painted by BK Foxx and Claudio Picasso on the other side of the building.

"There are a lot of cool spots here in Atlantic City," said Garry. "This will be another one."

For more information on Good Dog Bar, visit gooddogbar.com.