Does Tuesday’s election set up a division on Ocean City Council?

OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian and his supporters were in the mood for celebration Tuesday night.

About an hour after the polls closed for the city’s nonpartisan election, unofficial results showed Gillian with a comfortable lead over challenger Keith Hartzell, and all three members of the slate of candidates supporting Gillian in a six-person race also won, although some of those margins were tighter.

“I’m glad it’s over. Now it’s time to get back to work,” Gillian said, his arm around his wife, Michele, and a Motown hit blaring in the ballroom of the Flanders Hotel, where supporters gathered for election night.

Gillian took close to 54% of the vote, according to election tallies that remained unofficial Wednesday.

Hartzell, a longtime member of City Council, hosted his supporters around the corner at Prep’s Pizza, a lone bright spot on a deserted and windswept Boardwalk. There, the mood was more somber, but Hartzell sounded an upbeat note.

“I’m 66. I’m going to become a recovering workaholic,” he said Tuesday night. He said he raised issues in the campaign he believes are important and brought additional voters to the polls Tuesday.

With 4,274 votes cast, including more than 1,000 mail-in ballots and 3,240 cast on election day, turnout was close to 44% of the 9,633 registered voters in Ocean City.

That was a better turnout than the last citywide election, when Gillian beat John Flood in 2018. This year saw more than 1,000 more votes than four year ago, with a similar number of registered voters.

Hartzell said Ocean City will remain his home but what happens next will be up to his girlfriend, who lives in Florida.

“Now it’s her turn,” he said.

But even as the results were sinking in, it was clear that divisions remain in this nonpartisan shore resort, even as the candidates promised to put the community’s needs first.

Of the seven people who will be on City Council come the July 1 city reorganization, three were at Prep’s with Hartzell, three at the Flanders with Gillian.

Incumbents Karen Bergman and Pete Madden, along with newcomer John “Tony” Polcini, ran together, aligned with Gillian.

Ward council members Bobby Barr, Tom Rotondi and Jody Levchuk backed Hartzell, and will remain on City Council. All three were at Prep’s on Tuesday.

Rotondi took the unusual step of running for an at-large seat this year, despite already being on Council. On Tuesday, he said he always votes the way he feels will be best for the city, but said many see a division in city government.

“People think it’s the Keith and Bobby team or the Pete and Jay team,” referring to Hartzell and Barr and Madden and Gillian. He said he would not allow that to influence his vote. “I’m going to do what’s right for Ocean City.”

Back at the Flanders, Bergman seemed at home. She’s the director of catering at the historic hotel, and highest vote getter among the council candidates, coming in with hundreds more votes than the next closest candidate.

She believes the election will be the end of schisms on City Council, not fuel them. She said the voters made clear they want progress and unity in their local government.

Joined by Madden and Polcini, the three said they would work together to keep Ocean City at its best.

Through this election campaign, much of the discussion has been about what that best Ocean City could look like. Hartzell focused on development, especially the possibility of residential uses or large-scale new hotels on the Boardwalk.

Through the campaign, Gillian said the kind of development Hartzell cited could not happen under the city zoning.

Madden said he was happy with the results. Polcini said he will have a lot to learn before taking his oath of office and replacing Hartzell on City Council.

“And after that,” he said. He added that people should not let his inexperience fool them, he was set to put in the work as a member of council.

There may remain some fences to mend. On Tuesday, Rotondi remained convinced Madden and Gillian were behind an anonymous flyer placed on cars, which questioned his status as a former corrections officer.

Both Gillian and Madden said they knew nothing about the flyers, and Rich Tolson, the man who admitted putting them on windshields, also said he did it on his own without talking to the campaigns. He admitted he had inaccurate information about Rotondi.

Rotondi added that he was just under 50 votes behind Madden’s total.

“It’s hardly a mandate,” he said.

Unofficial results posted to the Cape May County election website show Gillian with 2,299 votes to 1,893 for Hartzell.

Bergman’s total was just shy of Gillian’s in the crowded council race, with 2,267 votes, followed by 1,980 for Polcini and 1,945 for Madden. Rotondi took 1,897, according to the posted numbers, with former councilman Michael DeVlieger drawing 1,709 votes and Donna Moore at 1,502.

“It’s America, man. The people have spoken,” DeVlieger said Tuesday evening. “I’m sure God’s got another plan for me.”

Moore said she spoke with people throughout the island during the campaign and as she ran for a 1st ward seat last fall.

“I was encouraged by the whole island’s support for environmental preservation here,” she said, citing concerns with the use of pesticides on lawns on the barrier island and with overdevelopment and related issues, including the loss of trees and permeable surfaces, which can contribute to flooding. She said she plans to continue to attend City Council meetings as a resident and advocate for issues.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

