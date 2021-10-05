Documentary tells the story of Stone Harbor’s Black community

According to Anderson, Black families still own several of the houses on 81st Street and may visit for a week in summer, but mostly they are used as vacation rental income properties.

“There’s no longer a community there at all,” Anderson said. “It is gone in Stone Harbor, and most people don’t even know it was there.”

Some took advantage of rising property values and sold, but Anderson said a lot of it was just spreading out, with people moving to Whitesboro, to Cape May Court House or to Philadelphia or Virginia. Fewer and fewer people now have first-hand knowledge of the 81st Street community.

“That’s why we’re highlighting this while we still have these people. Some of the people that we interviewed are in their 90s,” Anderson said. Some included in the film have died since their interviews, including his uncle, Gerald Anderson, who died in September.

Even when he visited Stone Harbor as a child in the 1950s, Talone said, he knew little about the Black community in town. He said many didn’t know it was there at all.

There were few records of the community in local media.