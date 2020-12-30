Doctor/politician Joseph Riley dies at 87; helped bring medical school to New Jersey

In the early 1960s, Joe and Judith Riley started an obstetrics practice together in Bridgeton, their daughter said.

“That’s a hard life, I’ll tell you,” Celeste Riley said. It was in the days of house calls, when no one had insurance and people paid with workman’s compensation, cash or sometimes whatever they had. He was the doctor for many factory workers and farm laborers, and when the Medicaid program came in, he was one of the doctors who accepted Medicaid patients.

Joe Riley trained as a Doctor of Osteopathy rather than a Medical Doctor because that was what the Army would pay for, she said. Osteopathic training, which focuses more on the whole person, better suited its needs.

“My father always believed you needed to be involved,” Celeste Riley said. “It’s hard for doctors to be involved in politics, and yet they should be.”

He was elected to the freeholder board in 1968, and in the 1970s helped get a charter for the UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine, now the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, Camden County. It was established in 1976 and opened to students in 1977.

Later, in 1993, Joe Riley ran for Assembly but lost. That was the year of the backlash against Democratic Gov. Joe Florio.