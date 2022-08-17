Doctor draws on Jersey Shore memories for series of mystery novels

Dr. Daniel Waters may call Clear Lake, Iowa, home these days, but his South Jersey roots have kept sand between his toes for decades.

Waters, a retired cardiac surgeon, lived in Riverside, Burlington County, growing up, but summers were for the shore and the Port O’ Call hotel in Ocean City and the beaches in Margate, Somers Point, Stone Harbor and Long Beach Island with his family. This past weekend while enjoying a day back at the shore, Waters signed copies of his books outside Kapler’s Pharmacy in Beach Haven.

“There has always been something magical about the shore, and the beach. I was like every kid growing up, spending hours on the beach and in the water, but I still had a fear of the undertow. I was there before the casinos when life was just a bit more innocent. In the ‘60s I remember thinking that having a house at the shore was a sign that you were successful, that you had made it. My mother would say, ‘but do they have a house at the shore?’ As though it was a yardstick for success,” said Waters. “That love of the beach, the water, the Boardwalk, the Steel Pier, the Diving Bell and saltwater taffy has always been dear to me.”

Waters tugged on those memories of places and people along the coastline to create the backdrop, mystery, suspense, intrigue and characters in his successful series of books. His first book, “Surf City Confidential,” is set in 1967, and the main character is Micky Cleary, a female police chief in the Long Beach Island town.

“This is a time when there was a lot happening in our nation: Vietnam, women’s rights and civil rights. While I know a woman leading a police department in 1967 would have been almost unheard of, I think women have much more depth to their characters than men, so I wanted a heroine and Micky Cleary was born,” Waters said.

He gives the “Surf City Confidential” heroine some real trouble to deal with. As the beach town prepares to welcome thousands for Memorial Day weekend, the body of a mafia kingpin’s son washes up on the beach. How she goes about solving the mystery and finding who may be involved is a roller coaster ride that keeps the reader caught up in what may be around the next bend.

Cleary returns in the next book, “Ship Bottom Blues.” The third in the series, “Barnegat Dark,” is set in the summer of 1971. America is a country at war — abroad and at home. The nation is clamoring for change, and over a sweltering Independence Day weekend, a sea of simmering tension is set to boil over. In book four, “Shore Crimes,” Cleary plans to focus on family, but life as a police chief and crime get in the way.

Waters’ most recent publication, “Dunes Till Dead,” is an homage to the Somers Point scene in the ‘70s and the Dunes Till Dawn club just outside Ocean City that was famous for welcoming patrons just as every other bar stopped serving for the night. This tale is set in 1976.

“I brought in so many of the great memories into this book, little jelly beans that I hope paint a picture for the reader. I included Tony Mart’s, Eddie and the Cruisers, Bob Dylan and The Band. It helps to bring the story alive, and it is great to include this nugget of history in the book,” said Waters. “If you want to set the scene, you don’t have to hand it to the reader, but you can talk about the Anchorage on Bay Avenue where beers are seven for $1 and allow them to visualize the surroundings as they turn the page.”

Waters said he had a great start in writing under the tutelage of the Franciscan nuns at Bishop Eustace Prep School in Pennsauken, Camden County, where he attended high school. He went on to St. Joseph University and what is now Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine. Along the way, he managed to get a master’s degree in English.

“While I knew science was the direction of my life, I always loved to write. I was the editor of the yearbook, and writing was something that has always been natural for me. I wrote a piece during my pediatric rotation at CHOP’s neonatal intensive care unit about premature babies titled ‘Baby Blues.’ I scribbled it on paper and shoved it in my pocket. I finally got up enough nerve to show it to a colleague. When I saw this rather tough veteran doctor wipe a tear from his eye, I realized I had struck a nerve,” he said.

“Baby Blues” was eventually published in the Journal of American Medicine in 1982 and later adapted for a segment of “20/20” on ABC. Waters has garnered awards for his poetry. He writes for medical journals and authored manuals for surgeons as well as one for heart surgeons that have been widely used and quoted for the past 20 years. Waters said he is a visual writer.

“I never sit down with an outline. I start with a title and work from there. I want to be entertained when I read, and so when I write I let the story take me through plot twists and turns,” said Waters. “This is a great second act for me. I loved being a surgeon and solving complex problems. I would find time to write in the spaces between cases. Now that I am retired, I am having so much fun with words, characters and so many great places along the Jersey Shore.”

That style has served him well. Waters has received critical acclaim for his work, including the 2020 Nancy Pearl Award for Best Book from the Pacific Northwest Writers Association for “Ship Bottom Blues.”

Waters’ books are available in most libraries as well as on Amazon.