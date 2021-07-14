 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DJ Pauly D returning to Harrah's for residency
0 comments

DJ Pauly D returning to Harrah's for residency

{{featured_button_text}}
3S0A0004cc.JPG

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: DJ Pauly D performs at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Saturday September 28, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Manger /PhotoGraphics

 Tom Briglia

ATLANTIC CITY — The Pool After Dark's first residency since reopening will be a familiar face.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Harrah's Resort nightclub will host DJ Pauly D for six upcoming events. The partnership between the casino and the former "Jersey Shore" star-turned-DJ began seven years ago.

Tickets for the events will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30. They'll be available at www.caesars.com/harrahs-ac/shows.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New wearable turns sweat from hands into energy for tech

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News