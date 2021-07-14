DJ Pauly D returning to Harrah's for residency

ATLANTIC CITY — The Pool After Dark's first residency since reopening will be a familiar face.
Beginning Sept. 4, the Harrah's Resort nightclub will host DJ Pauly D for six upcoming events. The partnership between the casino and the former "Jersey Shore" star-turned-DJ began seven years ago.
Tickets for the events will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30. They'll be available at www.caesars.com/harrahs-ac/shows.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
