Divided Pleasantville School Board fails to appoint new solicitor

Carroll previously served as the solicitor for the board for several years. His opponents on the board, as well as several residents who spoke during the public comment section, were critical of his tenure. They maintained he did not support the district or its children. They also maintain he expressed disinterest in continuing as solicitor when he last left it.

Votes held to reappoint the law firm of the previous solicitor, Lester Taylor, failed by a 4-3 vote against. Falcon did not vote as we hadn't yet arrived at the meeting. Julio Sanchez, Elysa Sanchez and Norris were the members who voted in the affirmative.

The board was originally scheduled to appoint a new solicitor at the regularly scheduled meeting held last Tuesday, but efforts to appoint a new solicitor were scuttled when Julio Sanchez objected to the vote taking place. Sanchez noted that the members of the board had yet to be given the proposals of the law firms that had applied to be solicitor, and asked that the board be given time to review them.

After long, acerbic arguments between Sanchez and Page, the board voted to appoint a solicitor at the special meeting Monday. Residents offering public comment excoriated the board for what they believed was its petty concern for internal-board politics, and for not showing an interest in the well being of the district’s children.