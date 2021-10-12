District 2 race for Senate, Assembly, most expensive in state

The race for state Senate and Assembly in Legislative District 2 between the teams of Vince Mazzeo and Vince Polistina is the most expensive in the state, according to reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) about spending through Oct. 4.

The contest in one of New Jersey's last battleground districts has already gobbled up almost $3.2 million of the $14.5 million spent statewide by candidates and independent committees on the Nov. 2 election, ELEC said Monday.

Almost all of the independent committee spending statewide has been in the second legislative district, and most of that has been by New Jersey Education Association's Garden State Forward PAC in ads supporting the Democrats and attacking the Republican ticket.

The second legislative district, which covers the heart of Atlantic County, is also the only district in which independent committee spending outpaced candidates' spending.

Candidates have spent about $1.2 million in the second district, while independent groups have spent almost $2 million of the $2.3 million spent statewide, according to ELEC.