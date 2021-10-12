District 2 race for Senate, Assembly, most expensive in state

The race for state Senate and Assembly in Legislative District 2 between the teams of Vince Mazzeo and Vince Polistina is the most expensive in the state, according to reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) about spending through Oct. 4.
The contest in one of New Jersey's last battleground districts has already gobbled up almost $3.2 million of the $14.5 million spent statewide by candidates and independent committees on the Nov. 2 election, ELEC said Monday.
Almost all of the independent committee spending statewide has been in the second legislative district, and most of that has been by New Jersey Education Association's Garden State Forward PAC in ads supporting the Democrats and attacking the Republican ticket.
The second legislative district, which covers the heart of Atlantic County, is also the only district in which independent committee spending outpaced candidates' spending.
Candidates have spent about $1.2 million in the second district, while independent groups have spent almost $2 million of the $2.3 million spent statewide, according to ELEC.
Legislative District 8, covering parts of Burlington and Camden counties as well as Hammonton in Atlantic County, was second in spending at $1.6 million. But almost all of it was candidate spending at more than $1.5 million, with just $125,000 in independent spending.
There are 40 districts in New Jersey, most comfortably held by Democrats.
“So-called battleground, or swing, districts typically become the focal point for most spending during legislative elections,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s Executive Director. “Most incumbents face little real risk of losing because redistricting protects their seats. So they can send money to the more competitive districts.”
In District 2, Assemblyman Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is running for State Senate against former Assemblyman and State Senator-Select Polistina, R-Atlantic.
Atlantic County Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, is running for re-election on a ticket with Democratic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
They are facing off against Republican former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift.
The top five districts accounted for about $9.7 million in spending.
The ELEC spending analysis is based on legislative fundraising reports received by October 7, 2021 and reflects campaign finance activity through October 4.
The top five districts represent 58 percent of candidate spending, but an astounding 94 percent of independent committee spending and 64 percent of combined spending, according to ELEC.
“Independent groups both nationally and in New Jersey have tended to concentrate their firepower on target districts,” Brindle said.
Based on the latest available reports, candidates have raised $31.8 million, spent $12.3 million and reported $19.5 million cash in reserve.
Independent spending committees so far have disclosed spending $2.3 million. Combining that total with candidate spending, the general election already has cost $14.5 million.
Brindle said independent special interest committees already have spent more than the primary and now have expended $4.3 million to date.
“They have a long way to go, however, to surpass the record $27.3 million spent on the 2017 legislative election,” he added. That was the election during which the New Jersey Education Association drove spending race to $18.7 million to try to oust State Senate President Steve Sweeney over his attempts to rein in state spending. Sweeney won re-election anyway.
Since then the two have seemed to mend fences, with the NJEA's Garden State Forward PAC spending heavily to this year to support Mazzeo's Democratic team in District 2, mostly with negative ads that Swift has demanded be retracted for inaccuracy, calling their contents "slander and libel."
Garden State Forward has so far not responded to her letter demanding the retraction, Swift said recently.
Democrats hold a 25 to 14 margin with one vacancy in the state Senate and maintain a 52 to 28 margin in the state Assembly. Democratic majority status has given them financial advantages, ELEC reported.
Incumbents typically have a sizeable fund-raising advantage over challengers and the trend continues to hold, according to ELEC.
ELEC also reported that State Senate members raised slightly more than Assembly members and had more cash reserves. Assembly members spent slightly more.
The numbers in this report should be considered preliminary, ELEC said. Candidates and committees will continue to report on their spending throughout the campaign season, which ends on Election Day Nov. 2. Reports will continue after Nov. 2.
Reports filed by legislative candidates and independent committees are available online on ELEC’s website at www.elec.nj.gov. A downloadable summary of data from those reports is available in both spreadsheet and PDF formats at www.elec.nj.gov/publicinformation/statistics.htm.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.