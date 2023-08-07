ATLANTIC CITY — A fire left three adults and seven children displaced from their home after it caught fire minutes after midnight Monday.
The fire burned in the 2400 block of Arctic Avenue in the city's Ducktown neighborhood. Crews arrived to heavy fire in the building's rear that reached the second and third floors, firefighters said Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, but the adults and children were relocated to a shelter, firefighters said.
Firefighters remained at the building until about 3:30 a.m. The fire's cause remains under investigation.
