Displaced Atlantic County Board of Elections gets space from other county departments

Mays Landing courthouse

The old courthouse in Mays Landing hosts the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County.

 Bill Barlow, staff writer

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections remains without a permanent home after a June sewer leak forced its staff out of rented space in Egg Harbor City, but other county offices are making room for the board to conduct three elections in the next several weeks.

County Clerk Joe Giralo has offered the use of some space in his area in the Historic County Courthouse, as has the Consolidated Municipal Court and Board of Taxation, said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.

“The county and the other county departments have gone out of their way to make sure there is security and sufficient room for the board of elections to run these three elections,” Caterson said. “We now feel the building is secure and no one can get to our area.”

The board is conducting a special election for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District on Oct. 6, in which voters will decide on a $21 million referendum to improve athletic, recreational and other facilities at its three high schools — Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek.

It is also conducting a Buena Vista Township fire district election Oct. 25, and a general election Nov. 8 with nine days of early voting starting Oct. 29.

Training of poll workers is being done at the county library building here, Caterson said.

“The county is working very close with the board to secure a proper area,” board member John Mooney said Wednesday. He said the board particularly needs a large secure area to handle thousands of mail-in ballots it is expecting to receive.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

