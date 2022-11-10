 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Disney on Ice comes to Atlantic City

Select cast members from "Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto" joined about 20 local skaters from the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club for a skate clinic. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — Local skaters had a chance to spin, jump and twirl with professional performers as Disney On Ice hosted a figure skating clinic at the Atlantic City Skate Zone in advance of its four-night performance at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Residents will be able to watch Disney On Ice's performers bring Disney's "Frozen" and "Encanto" to life Thursday to Sunday.

About 10 local skaters from the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club took part in the clinic Wednesday.

"We go over things like acting, adapting, teaching how to portray character attributes for all skill sets," said Adriene Ott, one of the Disney On Ice performers at the skate clinic. "It's also a lot of fun."

The local figure skaters from Atlantic and Cape May counties ranged from age 7 to adult.

"Usually our practices are more serious," said Jasline Ruiz, a 13-year-old who's been skating with the Atlantic City club for six years. "I could be crazy and myself."

Ruiz said she was expecting just "another day at practice" on Wednesday but was pleasantly surprised that she got to talk and practice with Disney On Ice skaters.

"They get to become better skaters and have some fun," said Tammy DeFelice, who's been coaching for the "small but mighty" Atlantic City Figure Skating Club since its inception in the 1990s.

The clinic allowed the local figure skaters to learn choreography, advance their skills and dream big about where figure skating could take them.

"A lot of skating is competitive, and people think there's only one path to take. That's not always the case," said William Ott, a Disney on Ice performer and Adriene's husband.  "They can turn this into a job, so we're inspiring kids to do other things with figure skating."

Ruiz said besides skating, she learned about the importance of expressing character in each role, staying on beat with the music and changing tempos within a performance.

Professional ice skating, aerial acrobatics and sing-alongs with favorite characters like Anna, Elsa and the Madrigals will be a part of the show's daily performances at Boardwalk Hall, as Olaf and Mirabel narrate each story.

For tickets and more information, visit disneyonice.com.

