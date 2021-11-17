Disney Conservation Fund helps Wetlands Institute's turtle programs

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Disney Conservation Fund has again assisted the Wetland Institute’s conservation endeavors.
The institute said Tuesday it has received a two-year, $49,800 grant from the organization supporting its northern diamondback terrapin turtle work. The DCF has done so since 2012.
“Disney’s continued support of our efforts to conserve and study diamondback terrapins in New Jersey is vitally important to our work,” said Brian Williamson, a research scientist with the institute.
Since founding the Terrapin Conservation Project in 1989, the organization coordinates conservation measures including nesting season road patrols, head-starting hatchlings, storm drain rescues, barrier fence installation and maintenance, and bycatch reduction device distribution to lessen crab trap effects.
The grant provides resources critical for continuing the institute’s work and community engagement through public programming, exhibits and comprehensive terrapin-based learning modules and education, the organization said.
“With DCF support, we will expand our efforts to address protection of terrapins from the pressing threat of sea-level rise, continue to reduce impacts from persistent threats on roads and in waterways, give undergraduate students hands-on research and conservation experience, and educate the public on the importance of the diamondback terrapin for salt marsh ecosystems,” Williamson said.
DCF grant recipients are chosen for their efforts to implement comprehensive community wildlife conservation programs, stabilize and increase populations of at-risk animals, and engage communities in conservation in critical ecosystems worldwide.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.